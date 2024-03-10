Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

