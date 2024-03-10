American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. American Woodmark has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

