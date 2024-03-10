Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,033. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

