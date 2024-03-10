Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $14.50

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adicet Bio

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 107.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.