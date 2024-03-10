Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $11.75

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

