Analysts Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target at $27.30

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

