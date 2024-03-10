Analysts Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target at $27.30

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.
SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.1 %
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.