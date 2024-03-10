Analysts Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target at $8.28

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STGW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.55 on Friday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 89,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.