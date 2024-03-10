Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Price Target at $4.76

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Traeger Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

