Analyzing GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 21.34% 26.95% 12.27% GH Research N/A -15.48% -15.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and GH Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $644.40 million 3.41 $137.54 million $2.58 17.70 GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.68) -11.93

Volatility and Risk

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GH Research. GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GH Research has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of GH Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and GH Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 GH Research 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. GH Research has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 387.05%. Given GH Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats GH Research on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It offers Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection for use with patient controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation; and Vasopressin to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.