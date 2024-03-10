Ankr Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74.35 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $501.79 million and $74.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018343 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00025820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,426.02 or 1.00026333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008991 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00155152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04991049 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $72,546,063.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

