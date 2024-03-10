Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.75. 653,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,558. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.45. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.