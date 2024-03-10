APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, APENFT has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $64.15 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

