Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Aptiv worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Shares of APTV opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

