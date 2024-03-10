ARAW Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $950.50 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99751141 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $950.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.