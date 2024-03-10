Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.63 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $608.40 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.07547443 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 798 active market(s) with $530,708,470.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

