Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Hits $12.38 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $121.17 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00020450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00018966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

