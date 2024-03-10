Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.00

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.00 and traded as low as $100.92. Arkema shares last traded at $100.92, with a volume of 689 shares.

Arkema Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.33). Arkema had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.