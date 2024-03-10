ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.23 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and $2.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00018636 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,461.13 or 0.99985280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008815 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00153131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05898431 USD and is down -12.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,517,161.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

