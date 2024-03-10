Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires 7,115 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

