Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.87. 9,417,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

