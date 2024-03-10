Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Amplify High Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 156,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.