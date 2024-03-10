Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NTG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

