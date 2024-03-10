Athena Investment Management Has $744,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Athena Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.55. 2,513,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $181.18.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

