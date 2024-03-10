Athena Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Athena Investment Management lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.05. 6,065,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,566. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

