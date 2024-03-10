Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of AVGR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

