Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.75 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.67 or 0.00018282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $447.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004091 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00026102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,300.10 or 0.99982866 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00008981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00158396 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,347,165 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,333,288.1904019 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.93703057 USD and is up 19.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $599,547,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

