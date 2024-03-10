B. Riley Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

B. Riley restated their sell rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCM opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

