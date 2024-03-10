Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $15.73 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

