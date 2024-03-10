Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

