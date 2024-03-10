Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

