Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 676 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

View Our Latest Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.