Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

