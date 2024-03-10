Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Stock Up 0.1 %

Ball stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.