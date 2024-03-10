Bancor (BNT) One Day Volume Hits $10.12 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $126.33 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018337 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00026117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,294.45 or 0.99998343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00008988 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00158682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,641,533 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,664,236.32093915 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.9600686 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $9,683,550.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

