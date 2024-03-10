Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OZK opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $3,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.