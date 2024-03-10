Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Banpu Public Stock Performance

BNPJY opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Banpu Public has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

About Banpu Public

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

