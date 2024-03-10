Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,928 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average of $232.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.