Bend DAO (BEND) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $1.39 million and $578,446.07 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars.

