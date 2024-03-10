Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

BIREF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $134.65 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

