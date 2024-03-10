Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $54.57 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $54.57 or 0.00078267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $955.81 million and $324.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

