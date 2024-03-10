BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $747,840.74 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001557 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000965 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

