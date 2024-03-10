BitTorrent-New Price Up 21.2% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $78.91 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002050 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001562 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001270 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000018 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $77,658,169.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.