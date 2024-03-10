Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.99

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.99 and traded as high as C$14.35. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.28, with a volume of 16,257 shares changing hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.97. The company has a market cap of C$135.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 190.14%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

