Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 645,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 109,676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 363,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 17,479,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,904,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.