Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $203.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

