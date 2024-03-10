Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BWEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

