Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $170.92

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average of $159.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

