Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price at $16.50

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 46,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 570,203 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 175,422 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

