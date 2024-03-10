Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $13.50

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SWI opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.80 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

