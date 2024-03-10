California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.88

Shares of California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.88 and traded as high as $18.25. California First Leasing shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.
About California First Leasing
California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than California First Leasing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.